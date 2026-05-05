‘I’m the IPO guy’: serial entrepreneur Marc Lore on his plan to take Wonder public

Marc Lore became a dealmaking legend by selling two e-commerce startups for top dollar. Diapers.com to Amazon and ecommerce startup Jet.com to Walmart. He says he’s done with that.

“I’m the IPO guy now!” said Lore, who plans to take his $7 billion food-delivery startup, Wonder, public in 2028. “We’ll be ready to go in 11 months.” It’s an unusually specific marker for a CEO — a lot can go wrong in startup land — and shows Lore is eager to rewrite his résumé and show that he can make food delivery, long a wasteland of venture capital, into a profitable standalone business.

As part of his plans for Wonder, which owns Grubhub and Blue Apron, Lore said he has a goal of opening 10,000 ghost kitchens by 2040.

He expects to launch a tool by the end of the year that allows influencers to vibe code their own restaurant concepts from a single AI prompt. The influencers take a cut while driving customers to Wonder at little acquisition cost — a financial killer for previous delivery apps.

It’s also testing the use of AI to tailor customers’ meals based on a service that comes to your house, draws your blood, and checks your biomarkers to see what kind of nutrition you need.

“Every meal I eat when I’m not eating at a restaurant is AI directed,” he said. “It tells me exactly what to eat.”

Right now, Wonder is delivering food through 100 ghost kitchens across nearly a dozen states with the help of robots that slice vegetables, prepare rice bowls, and keep labor costs down. The locations use the Infinite Kitchen technology that the company bought from Sweetgreen in 2025 for $186 million, but Lore has plans to automate much more than chopping and mixing.

By the end of the year, Lore expects to launch a tool that allows influencers to vibe code their own restaurant concepts from a single AI prompt, which will design the menus and then Wonder makes and delivers the food. The influencers take a cut while driving customers to Wonder at little acquisition cost.

In addition to Wonder, Lore talks about why he didn’t even try to negotiate when he bid for the Minnesota Timberwolves — for which, unlike Mark Cuban, he has no regrets — and his plans for Telosa, a futuristic city he wants to build that he thinks could replace capitalism’s worst tendencies.



