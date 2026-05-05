EU takes more hawkish stance toward China

The EU is taking a more hawkish stance toward China. The European Commission said it would ban some Chinese components in EU-funded energy projects over concern that Beijing could subvert them and cause major power outages, euronews reported.

Meanwhile the bloc is also investigating whether money from its $300 billion global infrastructure drive, a rival to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, is being funneled into Chinese state-run companies. Brussels is also pushing a buy-European line, in which homegrown firms are preferred over cheaper Chinese rivals in procurement markets.

The EU is torn between two imperatives; it wants to boost energy independence and economic growth, where Chinese trade is key, but remains concerned about security risks.