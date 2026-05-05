Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

EU takes more hawkish stance toward China

May 5, 2026, 8:08am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A BYD showroom in Europe.
Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

The EU is taking a more hawkish stance toward China. The European Commission said it would ban some Chinese components in EU-funded energy projects over concern that Beijing could subvert them and cause major power outages, euronews reported.

Meanwhile the bloc is also investigating whether money from its $300 billion global infrastructure drive, a rival to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, is being funneled into Chinese state-run companies. Brussels is also pushing a buy-European line, in which homegrown firms are preferred over cheaper Chinese rivals in procurement markets.

The EU is torn between two imperatives; it wants to boost energy independence and economic growth, where Chinese trade is key, but remains concerned about security risks.

Tom Chivers
AD