China increases silicon wafer targets in global chip race

China reportedly wants more than 70% of advanced silicon wafers in its semiconductor industry to be manufactured domestically, as the country looks to boost self-sufficiency amid a global chip race.

China’s manufacturing capacity in the sector has increased steadily since the start of the decade, from a negligible share of global output to more than 25% last year. However, most advanced semiconductors still rely on foreign-made chips, Nikkei reported, and Beijing is now setting its sights on producing world-leading wafers.

The US, meanwhile, plans to announce Norway as the 15th member of its Pax Silica consortium aimed at building supply chains that don’t rely on China, including for high-end technology such as semiconductors, a Trump administration official told Semafor.