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China eyes soft power growth with major snooker win

May 5, 2026, 10:34am EDT
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China’s Wu Yize poses with the trophy alongside his parents.
Andrew Boyers/Reuters

A Chinese player won the World Snooker Championship for the second year in a row, a win for Beijing as it looks to consolidate its soft power on the global stage.

Wu Yize became the tournament’s second-youngest winner in a competition traditionally dominated by Europeans. The victory confirms China’s growing status in the sport and comes as Beijing looks to build up its global standing just as the US withdraws internationally, the Financial Times’ chief foreign affairs commentator said.

If Washington is to counter a rising China, it will require “rebuilding” US soft power. “Otherwise Trump may find himself well and truly snookered by Xi,” Gideon Rachman wrote.

A chart showing the favorability of the US and China in high income countries.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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