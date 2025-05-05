Washington could be laying the groundwork for a pivot to Ukraine

The US appeared ready to expand its support for Ukraine amid signs of growing frustration with Moscow in Washington.

American officials told The New York Times that a Patriot air-defense system currently in Israel will be refurbished and dispatched to Ukraine, while the White House has prepared options for President Donald Trump to ramp up economic pressure on Russia, Bloomberg reported.

Signs of a possible pivot came after Washington agreed a minerals deal with Kyiv that a Reuters columnist noted was “heavy on symbolism.”

Though the Trump administration has pushed a rapprochement with Moscow since coming into office, the president has voiced anger in recent weeks with his Russian counterpart, with Ukraine arguing the Kremlin is slow-walking US-mediated peace negotiations.