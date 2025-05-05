Trump’s falling in polls. Why aren’t Democrats benefiting?

The easiest answer to the Democrats’ problem is the one reporters enjoy the least: It’s early.

Most voters rejected Democrats last year, and they’re not looking at politics again until they really have to.

But why are Democrats less popular now than they usually are after defeats, and why are Republicans holding onto most of their 2024 support?

One reason, suggested by the actual special election results so far, is that some of the anti-Democratic negativity is from people who will vote for the party anyway. NBC’s headline-generating poll found that 59% of self-identified Democrats wanted their party to compromise with Trump in 2017. This year, just 32% of Democrats said that.

Those Democrats heard their party leaders call Trump a threat to democracy, and they are sticking to their opposition, even when the leaders waver.

Another reason is a long-term shift against the party that’s been visible in voter registration patterns for eight years. At this point in 2017, Democrats still outnumbered registered Republicans in Florida. Republicans now hold a 1.2-million voter advantage.

The decline hasn’t been quite so Alpine everywhere, but there is grist here for moderate Democrats who say that their party lost voters, perhaps for good, with the leftward shift that started at the end of Barack Obama’s presidency and arguably ended during Biden’s.

And Biden’s unpopularity, driven by questions about why he ran again at age 81, is a frequent Democratic distraction. (Tune in to “The View” this week!)

I’d propose a third reason why Democrats are lagging right now: Republicans learned from 2017 that they are most vulnerable when they are targeting health care and entitlements for cuts. At this moment, eight years ago, the GOP was slogging through its doomed Obamacare repeal campaign, which would drag on through July.

That raised the salience of the Democratic Party’s best issue and united it behind one cause. Republicans learned from that and are talking as little as they can in public about cuts to Medicaid and Medicare that might make it into their party-line tax and spending package.

Democratic messaging often tries to change the news of the day back to Medicare and Medicaid; Republicans have not given them much of a hook for that, working in committee rooms on targeted health care spending cuts that are wrapped tight in jargon.

Would Democrats’ problems be fixed if the DS conversation turned to this? No, but they have been fighting the “which party cares about people like you” question on unfamiliar turf — tariffs and stock prices, not the cost of medicine.