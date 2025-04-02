How Democrats found their voters again

Republicans had a plan to win Wisconsin’s supreme court election. They executed it. And it didn’t work.

Last month, Wisconsin GOP chairman Brian Schimming said that Judge Brad Schimel would win if 60% of Donald Trump’s 2024 voters came out to support him. At a rally in Waukesha County, former Gov. Scott Walker set another benchmark; if “roughly 200,000” Trump voters who typically skipped off-year elections could be turned out, Schimel would “win in a landslide.”

Republicans hit those targets. Schimel ran nearly 250,000 votes ahead of Daniel Kelly, the party’s 2023 court nominee, whose reluctance to take support from the GOP itself became a model of how not to win. As of Wednesday morning, Schimel’s vote was equal to around 63% of Trump’s 2024 vote in Wisconsin, when he edged past Kamala Harris to win the state.

“They got enough votes to win the 2023 Supreme Court race, but they were fighting the last war,” Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairman Ben Wikler told reporters on Wednesday.

Schimel lost because Democrats broke their own turnout records, too. Judge Susan Crawford ran nearly 280,000 votes ahead of Janet Protasiewicz, the 2023 candidate who defeated Kelly. Crawford’s total vote was equal to 78% of the ballots cast for Harris last year.

“All we’ve heard for the last four months is that Democrats are dispirited, Democrats are disheartened, Democrats are discouraged,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters on Monday. “That’s not what we’ve heard.”





