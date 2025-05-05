Trump, Sheinbaum clash over plan to send US troops to Mexico

US President Donald Trump blasted his Mexican counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum after she rejected his offer to send American troops to fight drug cartels.

Sheinbaum said she declined US military involvement because “our territory is inviolable,” leading Trump to respond that she wavered out of fear of the powerful drug gangs: “She’s so afraid of the cartels she can’t walk,” he said.

The public row threatens to derail what had been — by Trump’s standards — a relatively stable relationship, with Sheinbaum winning plaudits for her handling of the US leader’s pressure over trade and security.

Mexico, Washington’s biggest trading partner, largely evaded “Liberation Day” tariffs, while the number of migrants crossing the border has plummeted.