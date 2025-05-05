Senate prepares to change the House’s ‘big, beautiful’ Trump bill

Many Republican senators are watching with a mixture of dread and optimism as the House tries to send a massive tax/spending cut/national security bill to them by Memorial Day.

And some of them aren’t watching much at all.

“I shut most of that out because they debate a lot of stuff. I call it a sandstorm of bad ideas,” quipped Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, of the House’s efforts.

As House Republicans consider combining everything from Medicaid to energy policy with the right blend of spending cuts, Moreno said the GOP Congress should focus on what he called its overall goal: permanent extensions of the president’s 2017 tax cuts, the restoration of research and development expensing to 100%, and the addition of new Trump-backed tax breaks for tips, overtime and Social Security.

“They love to make things complicated,” Moreno said of the House’s tax machinations. “I don’t think we need to do anything more than that.”

Yet the House GOP is still working toward a much bigger project, even as some senators suspect it may become a Frankenstein’s monster. One thing is clear: The Senate is essentially guaranteed to amend whatever the House comes up with.

“I don’t know what it’s going to look like when the smoke clears, but it’ll be changed,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. “Too early to tell. The only thing I would encourage my House colleagues to do is make meaningful spending reductions. And I know it’s hard, but it’s also time.”