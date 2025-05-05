Israel prepares for ‘intensive’ escalation of war in Gaza ahead of Trump ME visit

Israel’s security cabinet unanimously approved a plan to seize territory in the Gaza Strip Sunday, setting the stage for what would be a huge military operation to expand Israel’s presence in the Palestinian territory for an indeterminate period.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was “on the eve of a forceful entry to Gaza,” recommending an “intensive” escalation in the war.

AD

One Israeli defense official said there is a “window of opportunity” to possibly avert such an escalation if a new hostage deal can be agreed while US President Donald Trump visits the Middle East in mid-May.