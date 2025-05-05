Hardline candidate wins first round of Romanian presidential elections

An anti-immigration hardliner who wants to halt military aid to Ukraine won the first round of Romania’s presidential election.

In a resounding defeat for Romania’s pro-European governing coalition, George Simion, a firm supporter of US President Donald Trump who rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic for pushing back against mass vaccination, garnered 41% of the vote.

The results represent a major setback for the European Union and Ukraine: A Simion presidency would likely position Romania alongside Hungary and Slovakia as EU member-states skeptical of supporting Kyiv.

Simion will now face the centrist mayor of Bucharest in the final round, in two weeks’ time.