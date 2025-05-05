Germany’s new government faces overlapping domestic, international challenges

Germany’s centrist parties have signed a coalition agreement, setting the stage for the new government to take office Tuesday.

Incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz, leader of the center-right Christian Democratic Union, pledged a slew of defense and infrastructure policies and new investments as the final members of his cabinet were unveiled. Merz joined with the center-left party of outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz to form the new government.

Yet the incoming chancellor faces a slate of immediate domestic and international challenges, including an ascendant German far right, economic malaise, and an adversarial Washington.