EU, UK eye weary US scientists with €500M plan

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced Monday an initiative aimed at attracting US researchers fleeing funding cuts and restrictions on academic freedom under US President Donald Trump. The plan will see half a billion euros in funding between 2025 and 2027.

“The role of science in today’s world is questioned. The investment in fundamental, free and open research is questioned. What a gigantic miscalculation,” von der Leyen said.

The announcement followed one made by France’s flagship scientific research center Sunday. The president of the French National Center for Scientific Research, Antoine Petit, said the program was designed to attract foreign scientists whose work is under threat, as well as French researchers who “don’t want to live and raise their children in Trump’s United States.”

The UK is also considering a similar scheme, which will be supported by £50 million in government funding, the Financial Times reported.

Europe is keen to lure American researchers. Petit said France’s strong welfare state, as well as the lower cost of education and health care, would make up for any pay gap with the US.