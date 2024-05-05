Brazil’s floods reveal the growing danger of extreme rain

Brazil’s “worst disaster” in the last 80 years has left 60 people dead and almost 100,000 people displaced by catastrophic flooding. The southern state of Rio Grande do Sul received more than 70 percent of all the rain it typically gets in the month of April in the space of four days.

The torrential rains have destroyed key infrastructure, including knocking out power and water, and blocking roads, leaving thousands waiting to be rescued from the water. Local authorities predict the situation will get worse.

The floods are the latest consequence of a global spate of extreme rain events that also recently hit Indonesia, Kenya, and Dubai. Experts point to climate change and this year’s juiced El Niño-La Niña weather pattern as the likely driver — with deadly consequences.