The case for some climate optimism

Young people, especially those in richer countries, can afford to be more optimistic about the future. There are lots of good-news stories about climate change which don’t get the attention they deserve. Things really have moved in the right direction.

One of my very favorite examples is the graph showing the cost of solar panels. Back in 1975, each watt of additional solar capacity cost $100. By 2010, that was less than a dollar. Now it’s 27 cents. Current solar prices are way below what IPCC models predicted they would be in 2050. The price of lithium-ion batteries per kilowatt-hour, meanwhile, fell by 97% between 1991 and 2018. They’re also longer-lasting and higher capacity than they used to be.

All that green energy is going to good use. The electric vehicle industry is booming: In 2006, just one in 500 cars sold were electric or plug-in hybrids. Last year, it was more than one in eight, worldwide. The International Energy Agency estimates that by the end of the decade, one in three cars sold will be electric.

And the progress has had an effect. Not long ago, it was realistic to worry that the world might see 4 C of warming, or more. But now, given the trends I’ve outlined, and the existing policies of world governments, the Climate Action Tracker, an independent scientific body which evaluates climate policy impacts, thinks the most likely outcome is 2.4 degrees. In 2018, existing policies led to between 3.1 and 3.7 degrees of warming.

To be clear: 2.4 degrees isn’t good. It’ll mean changing weather patterns, leading to more droughts and more floods. It’ll mean heatwaves and rising sea levels, and very possibly the disappearance of some entire island nations. It will probably mean tens or hundreds of thousands of deaths a year more than there would be in a world without climate change.

But it probably won’t mean the collapse of society in the lifetime of today’s young people. Overall, as the world has become richer and more technologically advanced, we’ve become more able to feed people, despite a growing population, and, perhaps more surprisingly, deaths from natural disasters have drastically dropped, too. Climate change will slow that progress, but it’s unlikely, as it stands, to reverse it.

It’s really important for young people to be aware of this progress. Scientists have been warning of the dangers of climate change since before I was born. Imagine how disheartening it must be if you believe that, after all that time, all that effort, all those billions of dollars spent, nothing had changed. It would be awful.

Believing the worst isn’t helpful for activism, either. As Our World in Data’s Hannah Ritchie pointed out recently, people who believe we’re definitely doomed achieve the same thing as people who believe climate change isn’t happening: Inertia. The actual reality — that human ingenuity, government policies, and global activism have made a real difference — is a far greater call to action.