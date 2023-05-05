Serbia set to overhaul country’s gun laws after dual mass shootings

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic vowed to disarm his country after two mass shootings in the Balkan nation in one week, laying out plans to overhaul the country’s gun laws.

“We will do an almost complete disarming of Serbia,” Vucic said during a live broadcast on Friday. Hundreds of thousands of guns will be removed under the new measures, which include a ban on new gun permits, tighter penalties for illegal firearms possession, and psychological checks for gun owners.

Vucic is the latest world leader to respond to gun violence with stricter limitations on firearms, following similar moves by leaders in the U.K., New Zealand, Australia, and Norway.