Exclusive / Republicans draft Iran war authorization

A small group of Senate Republicans are still working behind the scenes on an authorization of military force for Iran that they can move on if President Donald Trump reprises strikes, according to several people briefed on the matter.

Republicans expect to receive a fresh notification if hostilities resume, after Trump said Friday that the first period of conflict was over. The War Powers Act allows “expedited” consideration of a military authorization if it is introduced during the first 30 days of the next 60-day period of hostilities, meaning the authorization would get a quick floor vote in the Senate.

Aides are studying whether it would be subject to a 60-vote threshold at some point; some Republicans believe it might only require a simple majority on the Senate floor.

The GOP authorization would likely limit ground troops and provide for a finite period of conflict.