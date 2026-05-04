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Kremlin enacts new security measures on assassination fears

May 4, 2026, 6:24pm EDT
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Russia’s President Vladimir Putin
Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly increasingly fearful of assassination attempts.

The Kremlin has enacted new security measures — staffers working around Putin aren’t allowed to use cell phones, and the president and his family have stopped visiting their Moscow residences, according to Russian investigative outlet Important Stories, citing an EU intelligence report.

The Financial Times similarly reported that Putin is spending more time in underground bunkers managing the war against Ukraine, for fear of being targeted by drones. The heightened security, and Putin’s isolation, comes as Ukraine’s reach extends far beyond the front lines.

Moscow is scaling back its Victory Day parade on Friday amid concerns of strikes; Ukrainian drones have attacked the capital three nights in a row.

J.D. Capelouto
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