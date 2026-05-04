OpenAI, Anthropic ramp up enterprise push

OpenAI and Anthropic are both partnering with private equity firms in a bid to deploy their AI products to more businesses.

OpenAI is forming a $10 billion venture, raising funding from investors including Brookfield and Bain Capital, Bloomberg reported. Anthropic on Monday announced a $1.5 billion joint venture with Wall Street firms that is expected to act as a consulting arm for Anthropic.

The rival AI startups are racing to win over more enterprise customers — 20% of US businesses have adopted AI tools, mostly to “supplement a small number of employee work tasks,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote. Both companies are focusing on a push into sectors like financial services and healthcare.