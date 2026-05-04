Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

OPEC+ to boost output after series of setbacks

May 4, 2026, 8:12am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Opec logo.
Maxim Shemetov/File Photo/Reuters

OPEC+ agreed to boost output in June to reassure buyers it is conducting business as usual after a series of setbacks.

The move is largely symbolic — the extra 188,000 barrels a day is modest, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz means little will reach its destination anyway. But the oil cartel is in turmoil, both because of disruption from the Iran war and because the United Arab Emirates, a central member, left last week citing unreasonable interference with production.

The Gulf’s economy in general has suffered since the war began; Dubai airport, the world’s busiest international hub, saw a 66% drop in traffic year-on-year last month, Bloomberg reported, as flights divert around the region over safety fears.

A chart showing the change in weekly government oil revenues relative to prewar levels.
Tom Chivers
AD