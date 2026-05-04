Iran tightens domestic crackdown

Iran’s hardline regime appears more entrenched than ever, prompting fears that any window for political liberalization in the country is now closed.

Though US President Donald Trump had vowed to replace Tehran’s rulers at the start of his war in the country, those promises have quieted as Washington seeks an off-ramp from what is increasingly a military quagmire.

Thousands of political dissidents across Iran are believed to have been arrested during the war, while executions have surged to their highest level in 30 years. Many fear Tehran is in a vengeful mood after anti-regime protests following the killing of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei at the outset of the conflict. “I think we’re living on borrowed time,” one dissident told the BBC.