Europe seeks new global allies

Europe moved to widen its diplomatic circles, hosting a key summit in traditionally Russian-allied Armenia that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also attended.

The European Political Community summit was founded in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Armenia’s involvement is a sign of its growing independence from Moscow, as Yerevan seeks closer EU ties in the wake of a 2023 attack by Azerbaijan that Russia did nothing to stop.

Carney, the first non-European leader to attend, similarly represents defiance of Washington: Carney is “a figurehead” for countries standing up to US President Donald Trump, France 24 reported. Europe is making more concrete moves, too. Germany has ramped up military manufacturing, and now produces more conventional ammunition than the US.