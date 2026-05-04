Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Europe seeks new global allies

May 4, 2026, 8:11am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
European leaders in Yerevan.
Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters

Europe moved to widen its diplomatic circles, hosting a key summit in traditionally Russian-allied Armenia that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also attended.

The European Political Community summit was founded in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Armenia’s involvement is a sign of its growing independence from Moscow, as Yerevan seeks closer EU ties in the wake of a 2023 attack by Azerbaijan that Russia did nothing to stop.

Carney, the first non-European leader to attend, similarly represents defiance of Washington: Carney is “a figurehead” for countries standing up to US President Donald Trump, France 24 reported. Europe is making more concrete moves, too. Germany has ramped up military manufacturing, and now produces more conventional ammunition than the US.

Tom Chivers
AD