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Chinese humanoid robot maker Linkerbot seeks $6B valuation

May 4, 2026, 9:53am EDT
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An ensemble of humanoid robots produced by Linkerbot is set up with musical instruments.
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Chinese humanoid robot maker Linkerbot is seeking investment at a $6 billion valuation, double the level it raised money at only last week, highlighting investor appetite to enter the fast-growing industry.

Beijing has made dominating the humanoid robot sector a national priority, committing almost $140 billion in state venture capital funds to back it and other high-tech industries.

Though some analysts question the commercial viability of humanoid robotics, investors remain bullish.

Meanwhile, some experts say China’s second-tier position in AI development compared to the West may lead to a globally bifurcated ecosystem: “China may reach hardware scale and early cost compression,” but US and European dominance in AI could lead to greater deployments there, consultancy McKinsey said.

A chart showing the region of manufacturing for select robot components.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD