Warren Buffett’s retirement marks end of an era for investing giant

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett announced Saturday he will retire this year, shocking the conglomerate’s other executives and marking the end of a legendary career in investing.

Buffett, 94, has led the firm for six decades, using a wide range of investments and acquisitions to build a trillion-dollar enterprise.

Through his “unparalleled exposure to financial information, combined with his prodigious memory,” Buffett became a “human form of artificial intelligence,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

His successor, Berkshire vice chairman Greg Abel, faces the challenge of managing the $348 billion in cash that Buffett leaves behind: The company now owns more cash than stock, a position that “reflects a tough environment for the sort of investing” that made Buffett famous, The Economist wrote.