Events
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Warren Buffett’s retirement marks end of an era for investing giant

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
May 4, 2025, 2:27pm EDT
North America
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett.
Scott Morgan/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett announced Saturday he will retire this year, shocking the conglomerate’s other executives and marking the end of a legendary career in investing.

Buffett, 94, has led the firm for six decades, using a wide range of investments and acquisitions to build a trillion-dollar enterprise.

Through his “unparalleled exposure to financial information, combined with his prodigious memory,” Buffett became a “human form of artificial intelligence,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

His successor, Berkshire vice chairman Greg Abel, faces the challenge of managing the $348 billion in cash that Buffett leaves behind: The company now owns more cash than stock, a position that “reflects a tough environment for the sort of investing” that made Buffett famous, The Economist wrote.

AD
AD