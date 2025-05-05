Trump’s social media strategy, by the numbers

The Trump administration is continuing its campaign strategy of trying to focus on new media.

In the first 100 days, the administration told Semafor, its White House account on X (the social media platform conveniently owned by President Donald Trump’s top special government employee) saw more than 2 billion impressions. Add that data to the 40 affiliate accounts and the number grows to 6 billion impressions.

On Facebook, Trump’s White House says it had a net gain of 2 million new followers in the first 100 days and reached 86.2 million accounts. Trump’s social media team is also focusing on Instagram (804 million views since taking office, they said) and YouTube, where they saw 366,400 new subscribers added and 35 million views added up on White House videos.

Trump officials see these platforms now much like they did on the campaign trail: as key to bypassing traditional media and reaching new, oftentimes younger audiences.