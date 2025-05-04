NASA faces stinging funding cuts under Trump’s 2026 budget proposal

US President Donald Trump’s 2026 budget proposal includes a 24% cut in funding for NASA that would see several of its flagship programs scrapped.

Among them are the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft: Designed to return humans to the Moon, both vehicles have been widely criticized for running over budget and behind schedule.

The administration’s proposal notes that the SLS alone is 140% over budget, yet has only ever flown to space once — and each subsequent launch would cost about $4 billion.

AD

The cuts also imperil billions of dollars in federal contracts already awarded to America’s aerospace industry: Lockheed Martin is building a fourth Orion spacecraft for a Moon mission that Trump’s budget would eliminate, for example.