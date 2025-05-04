Events
Israel plans expansion of Gaza offensive

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
May 4, 2025, 6:00pm EDT
Israeli tanks operate in Gaza
Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo/Reuters
The News

Israel is calling up tens of thousands of reservists to expand its military operations in Gaza.

Ceasefire talks with Hamas have languished, and Israel said mounting military pressure on the Iran-backed group is key to its goal of “total victory,” though the families of remaining hostages in Gaza have pushed for a deal.

Israeli reservists had flocked to bolster military ranks after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, but enthusiasm has waned in recent months, in part because of a growing sense that the government’s decisions are “motivated more by political calculations than strategic ones,” The Jerusalem Post wrote.

Israel is also weighing a possible escalation on another front: Officials on Sunday vowed retaliation after a Houthi missile struck near Israel’s main airport.

