Anti-incumbency trend falters as ‘Trump effect’ shapes global elections

A slate of foreign elections this week indicated that voters have shifted away from an anti-incumbency trend and are instead more concerned with the role of US President Donald Trump.

In Australia on Saturday, the governing Labor Party soared to victory, as voters rejected a right-wing candidate who had borrowed from the US president’s playbook.

The comeback for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s party resembled Canada’s election last week, where the incumbent Liberal Party — long behind in the polls — rode an anti-Trump wave to win.

And in Singapore, Trump’s trade war with China loomed over the ballot Sunday, again bolstering the incumbent party. While their victory was a foregone conclusion, their campaign to deliver stability for the island nation and global trade hub saw them increase vote share.