Four members of Proud Boys far-right group found guilty of seditious conspiracy over Jan. 6 riot

Four members of the far-right Proud Boys group, including their high-profile leader Enrique Tarrio, were found guilty on Thursday for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Tarrio, along with Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Ethan Nordean were found guilty of seditious conspiracy. A jury was unable to reach a conspiracy verdict for the fifth defendant, Dominic Pezzola, but found him guilty of several other charges.

The jury was subsequently tasked with resuming deliberations on the conspiracy charge for Pezzola.