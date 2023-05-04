Where the jewels in King Charles’s coronation crown are originally from

Cullinan II

The Cullinan Diamond, also known as the Star of Africa, was originally mined near Pretoria in South Africa. A 3,100-carat stone, it's considered the world's largest diamond.

A smaller diamond cut from the stone, called the Cullinan II, appears on the coronation crown. A larger cut of the stone is set in the royal scepter that Charles will hold during the ceremony.

The stone was given to the British monarchy in the early 1900s by the colonial government in South Africa, which was under British rule.

Now, some South Africans are calling for Britain to return the stone.

"The diamond needs to come to South Africa. It needs to be a sign of our pride, our heritage, and our culture," lawyer and activist Mothusi Kamanga told Reuters. He has promoted a petition calling for the jewel's return.

Stuart Sapphire

A 104-carat blue sapphire, this gem is believed to have originated in Asia. The history of how it came into British possession is unclear, but it is known for being among the jewels that James II smuggled from England to France after the Glorious Revolution of 1688.

It was later returned to England and was part of the crown during Queen Victoria's coronation.

Black Prince's Ruby

This large spinel is of "Eastern origin," according to The Royal Collection Trust.

It has been in England's possession since the 1360s. Don Pedro, the king of Castile in present-day Spain, gave the jewel to England's Prince Edward — also known as the Black Prince — after a battle.

Don Pedro is believed to have taken the stone from Abū Sa'īd, the Arab Muslim ruler of Granada.