How Washington underestimated Biden's big climate law

Conservatives have already seized on new estimates to bash Democrats — and the bill’s key architect, Sen. Joe Manchin, in particular — who pitched their legislation as a deficit reduction package. In response to Goldman’s eye-popping estimate, for instance, the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page groused that the party had “created an enormous new corporate entitlement whose costs will increase on autopilot and blow up the deficit.”

But while the politics may be a little tricky for Biden or Manchin, the bigger forecasts should be greeted as fantastic news by climate hawks, since they mostly seem to reflect early signs that the bill is working as intended. More public spending that encourages more private spending on decarbonizing the economy is the virtuous cycle they always wanted.

Start with the joint committee’s latest figures: Most of the additional spending — or about $105 billion — is expected to flow toward subsidies for green manufacturing, meant to ensure that key parts of the renewable supply chain, from critical minerals to batteries to solar panels and wind turbine components, are built in the United States. More spending on tax credits for renewable energy, another top climate goal, explains another $72 billion of the increase.

The Joint Committee doesn’t explain the reasoning behind their revisions. But it appears to reflect the way companies have sprinted to announce new energy projects and factories to take advantage of the tax credits — especially in the auto industry, where firms have been positioning themselves for an electric vehicle boom.

The advocacy group Climate Power counts 40 new battery manufacturing projects that have been announced between the IRA’s passage and the end of January, and finds that 22 companies have announced new electric vehicle manufacturing plans. The numbers have surprised some expert forecasters, who thought the auto industry would be less eager to make large-scale domestic investments in order to qualify for consumer tax credits on individual car models.

“We didn’t think there would be this much quick demand on the battery manufacturing tax credit,” Anand Gopal, head of policy research at Energy Innovation, which has produced widely cited projections of the IRA’s impact. “We’re talking about the possibility of a real battery belt in the Southeast. That’s freakin’ amazing.”