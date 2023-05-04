A door opens for average investors to access unicorns like SpaceX

Forge Global launched a new stock index Thursday that may help average investors get access to pre-IPO companies like Stripe and SpaceX, which has been a privileged world for top venture funds and the wealthiest families.

An exchange-traded fund using the index may be the next step, said Howe Ng, a Forge executive who worked at BlackRock. That means mutual funds and pension funds could tap investing in top startups without having to pay expensive fees to big fund managers.

The index, with a total market value of $350 billion, is based on the trading data of the 75 largest private companies from Forge’s platforms as well as other secondary marketplaces, where shares in private companies are bought and sold. The platform will also provide more transparency on the performance of these companies that have long operated in opaque settings.

“It’s a simple concept, but very hard to make in the private space. We are trying to create our S&P 500,” Ng said.