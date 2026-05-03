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Trump says US to escort ‘neutral’ ships through the Strait of Hormuz

May 3, 2026, 6:11pm EDT
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Strait of Hormuz
Stringer/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced a new operation to escort “neutral” ships that are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Project Freedom,” set to commence Monday, is aimed at assisting “innocent bystanders,” Trump said, without specifying which countries the effort would apply to.

The directive came after Iran said the US responded to its latest peace proposal, which Trump had called unacceptable.

Tehran’s plan would reportedly set a deadline for talks to reopen the waterway but put off negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program — which is seen as a nonstarter for Washington.

“The political, economic, and even diplomatic aspects continue to get worse,” a Republican strategist said, as polls show Americans are dissatisfied with Trump’s leadership on the war.

J.D. Capelouto
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