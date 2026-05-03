Taiwan’s president makes it to Eswatini, in spite of Beijing

Taiwan’s president made it to Eswatini, much to Beijing’s chagrin.

The island’s leader, Lai Ching-te, had planned to visit his lone African ally last month but said he canceled his trip because China had pressured neighboring countries to close their airspace.

Berlin and Prague also reportedly denied Taiwan’s requests to transit through Europe. But on Saturday, Lai announced he was in Eswatini following a clandestine, unspecified maneuver.

Taiwan, which China views as a breakaway province, is determined to “not let Beijing have a de facto veto” over its international presence, an Atlantic Council scholar said.

China has looked to expand its influence across Africa and on Friday scored a soft-power win by eliminating tariffs for the whole continent — except Eswatini.