US adversaries are deepening their ties

‘Axis of upheaval’ threatening Western dominance

Source: Foreign Affairs

Moscow, which has been cut off from much of the world by sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine, has increasingly relied on Beijing to import goods. Russia is also being propped up with military help from Iran and North Korea, Andrea Kendall-Taylor and Richard Fontaine wrote in Foreign Affairs. The result is an “axis of upheaval” that is “fundamentally altering the geopolitical landscape.” Though they have not forged a formal alliance, the partnership between the four countries has disrupted Western dominance around the world. “The axis is ushering in an international system characterized by two orders that are becoming increasingly organized and competitive,” the authors wrote.