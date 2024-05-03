Macron has a stark warning for Europe, but is anyone listening?

French President Emmanuel Macron has a bleak warning: Europe faces a panoply of risks that could spell its doom, he said in an interview with The Economist, part of a wider effort to set out his vision for a refashioned European Union ahead of June’s European Parliament elections.

The challenges he sees are many. Europe needs to stand up to Russia and accept that the US might not always have its back, Macron said. He predicts that Europe is about to fall behind in critical tech sectors and could be overtaken by an ever-stronger China. And on the home front, he’s worried that the region’s leaders are ready to resign themselves to defeat at the hands of domestic nationalists.

“Europe is mortal,” Macron told the newspaper. “It can die.”

Macron’s plan is for Europe to become less militarily dependent on the US, and he won’t rule out sending troops to Ukraine. He wants European industry to catch up to the US and China and would “double research spending, deregulate industry, free up capital markets and sharpen Europeans’ appetite for risk,” The Economist explained.