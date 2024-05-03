Ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has a new mission in LA

Ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has been quietly lobbying regulators to force delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash to hand over valuable customer data to restaurants, which would also benefit his food company.

That push has spurred some independent restaurant owners — a group that has often had a strained relationship with companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash — into the arms of the delivery apps, which are vehemently fighting Kalanick’s efforts.

He’s making the move, which pits him against the company that made him famous (and infamous), to help CloudKitchens, a company facilitating food preparation for delivery-only restaurant brands that have no brick and mortar presence.

CloudKitchens’ parent firm, City Storage Systems, also owns software company Otter, which allows restaurants to accept deliveries from multiple services in one app.

Kalanick made his fortune at Uber by ignoring regulators, whom he cast as corrupt taxi industry pawns. His latest push focuses on Los Angeles, according to lobbying records filed in April. The Digital Restaurant Association, which is linked to Kalanick, according to people familiar with the matter, plans to advocate for “regulations on third party online food order and delivery,” which matches the description of similar lobbying efforts in other places like Florida’s Miami-Dade County and in Georgia. A statewide bill in California is also moving through the legislature but has lost the data provisions that originated the effort.

“Restaurants in Los Angeles urgently need your help to defend restaurants from harmful business practices of big tech food delivery apps,” reads a website set up by DRA, which describes itself as “a coalition of restaurant owners and operators, associations, civic groups and concerned citizens.”

The DRA was created by lobbying firm Tusk Holdings, led by Bradley Tusk, an Uber investor and a long time Kalanick associate. It’s pushed a handful of similar bills, none of which have yet been successful, elsewhere in the country that would force food delivery firms to provide data to restaurants that utilize their services.

Some restaurant owners like Leland Neal, CEO of the Taco Rio chain in South Florida, oppose the efforts. “I don’t want it. I don’t need it,” Neal said. “And if I want to get hold of any customers, I just put a coupon on there. We do it all the time.”

The DRA, however, says restaurants are squarely on their side and declined to confirm whether Kalanick has any connection to the group. “We have had 800 different restaurants sign a petition in Los Angeles County and we have thousands of members nationally. That’s all we are — a collection of independent mom and pops,” says DRA executive director and CEO Joe Reinstein.

Chamber of Progress, a tech industry coalition that includes food delivery apps, says the effort is disingenuous. “It’s surprising to me to see how far they’ve gotten given the lack of transparency,” said Chris MacKenzie, a spokesman for the group. “We’ve noted in our communications with lawmakers that this is a Travis Kalanick project.”

Spokespeople for Kalanick, CloudKitchens, City Storage Systems, and Tusk Holdings did not immediately respond to requests for comment.