Canadian police charge three Indian nationals with murder of Sikh separatist

Canadian police arrested and charged three members of an alleged hit squad they believe was ordered by Indian authorities to kill the prominent Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced on Friday.

“Following many months of investigative work ... three suspects have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the killing of Mr. Nijjar,” said Assistant Commissioner David Teboul at a press briefing.

The three suspects were young Indian nationals living in Canada, he said. Teboul said the investigation is ongoing and includes “investigating connections to the Government of India.”

Nijjar was fatally shot by masked gunmen in a Vancouver suburb in June 2023 in an incident that sparked international controversy and led to a souring of diplomatic relations between Canada and India.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September said authorities were investigating Indian government agents’ links to the killing, allegations New Delhi dismissed as “absurd.”

It comes after US authorities last year foiled a planned assassination of a Sikh separatist on American soil that Western officials believe was linked to India’s spy agency, The Washington Post reported.

CBC News first reported on the arrests.