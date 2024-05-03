Biden calling allies Japan and India ‘xenophobic’ shows immigration is key to US elections

US President Joe Biden referred to Japan and India as “xenophobic” during comments at a campaign event, grouping the two US allies with China and Russia, in remarks that underline the centrality of immigration in this year’s American presidential election.

“Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants,” Biden said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said his remarks were a “broad comment”intended to emphasize that the US is a nation of immigrants.