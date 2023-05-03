Cops raid Jair Bolsonaro's home over forged COVID vaccine records

Police raided former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's home on Wednesday and seized his phone as part of an investigation into forged COVID-19 vaccine documents, a federal police spokesperson told Semafor.

Authorities said they were executing 16 search warrants and six arrest warrants against a "criminal association" that sought to falsify vaccine records.

Authorities are specifically investigating whether Bolsonaro falsified his vaccine status so he could travel to Florida in late December, The Washington Post reported. The United States requires noncitizens to be fully vaccinated in order to enter the country.