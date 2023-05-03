Atlanta police searching for shooter after 5 shot at medical building

The News
Atlanta police are searching for a person they believe shot five people, one fatally, at a medical office building in a busy part of the city Wednesday.
Police said four victims had been taken to the hospital for treatment, and one was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers are searching for the suspect and any additional victims.
Robert Jansen, the chief medical officer at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, told reporters that three of the injured victims were in critical condition. He qualified the incident as a mass casualty event.
Know More
Authorities put the city's typically bustling Midtown neighborhood on lockdown as they searched for the suspect, who is considered "armed and dangerous and should not be approached." They later lifted the shelter-in-place order and issued a $10,000 reward for information about the suspect's whereabouts.
The location of the shooting is a large office building that also houses a medical office. Police said there have been no other reports of gunshots after the initial incident.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the incident, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.
There have been more than 185 mass shootings in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks incidents of gun violence where four or more people are shot.