Atlanta police searching for shooter after 5 shot at medical building

Atlanta police are searching for a person they believe shot five people, one fatally, at a medical office building in a busy part of the city Wednesday.

Police said four victims had been taken to the hospital for treatment, and one was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers are searching for the suspect and any additional victims.

Robert Jansen, the chief medical officer at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, told reporters that three of the injured victims were in critical condition. He qualified the incident as a mass casualty event.