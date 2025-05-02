Events
Waymo’s driverless vehicles outperform humans on safety

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
May 2, 2025, 7:21am EDT
North America
A Waymo self-driving vehicle
Heather Somerville/File Photo/Reuters
The News

Waymo published data showing that its driverless vehicles drastically outperform human drivers on safety.

Fully autonomous Waymo vehicles have been operating in Phoenix for five years, and more recently began in Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Analysis of data amounting to 56.7 million miles traveled on US roads suggested the cars were involved in 92% fewer pedestrian injuries, and 82% fewer for cyclists and motorcyclists, as well as a 96% reduction in vehicle-to-vehicle crashes at intersections.

Autonomous cars still lack widespread public acceptance, The Verge reported, but Waymo hopes that sharing its safety data will change minds. Familiarity will also likely help: The first fully autonomous heavy trucks began hauling freight in Texas this week.

