US will no longer ‘fly around the world’ to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war

Washington is sounding increasingly pessimistic about the prospects of reaching a peace deal in Ukraine, saying that it is up to Kyiv and Moscow to end the conflict as the US considers stepping away from negotiations.

American officials will no longer “fly around the world” to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Thursday.

In an interview with Fox News, Vice President JD Vance said that the war was “not going to end any time soon,” stressing that it would be up to Moscow and Kyiv to come up with an agreement to stop the conflict.