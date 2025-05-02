US economy beats expectations to add 177,000 jobs in April

The US added 177,000 jobs in April, beating expectations amid concerns that US President Donald Trump’s trade war and market turmoil would lead unemployment to rise.

Unemployment remained unchanged near historic lows, at 4.2%, even as Trump’s federal-government layoffs saw 9,000 jobs lost.

Analysts say it remains too early to see the full impact of Trump’s sweeping tariffs on the labor market, and many believe the administration’s protectionist policies will lead companies to lay off workers later this year.

Some early signs of strain in the job market have already emerged: Employers are listing fewer job openings and Americans without jobs are staying unemployed for longer, The Washington Post reported.