UAE’s biggest data center firm eyes US expansion

Dubai data center firm Khazna is considering investing in the US after the UAE committed to invest $1.4 trillion in the world’s largest economy over the next decade.

“We can’t compete without a presence” in US artificial intelligence infrastructure, Khazna’s chief executive Hassan Alnaqbi said during an interview at the firm’s Dubai headquarters.

Khazna, which counts Abu Dhabi AI conglomerate G42 as a majority shareholder, designs, builds, and leases out data center space to so-called hyperscalers — firms like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Oracle — in the UAE, and has plans to build data centers in Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and parts of Europe.