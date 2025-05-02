Events
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Japan, EU make progress on US trade talks

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 2, 2025, 6:24am EDT
North America
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters about negotiations with the US.
Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Japan and the EU lauded progress on trade talks with the US, but warned Washington of consequences if deals were not reached soon.

Tokyo said negotiations over lowering tariffs could conclude in June, but its finance minister pointed out that Tokyo was the world’s biggest holder of US Treasurys, giving it leverage over Washington: “Whether or not we use that card is a different decision,” he said.

The European Union trade commissioner, meanwhile, told the Financial Times that the bloc would increase purchases of US goods by €50 billion ($57 billion) to assuage the Trump administration’s complaints of a transatlantic trade imbalance, but warned of a “robust response” if no deal was reached.

A chart showing US-EU trade balance in euros.
AD
AD