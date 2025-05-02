New Canadian leader Carney to visit Washington next week

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he will travel to Washington Tuesday to meet with US President Donald Trump, in their first meeting since Carney was elected on an anti-Trump platform.

Trade and security are expected to top the agenda for the high-stakes talks, after Washington imposed punishing tariffs on its northern neighbor.

“I will fight for the best deal for Canada,” Carney said in his first news conference as prime minister, adding that voters elected him to “stand up to President Trump.”

AD

While Carney said he hopes to continue the economic cooperation with the US in key sectors, he emphasized that “Canada does have other options.”

Carney campaigned on being the candidate best suited to deal with Trump’s economic pressure and threats to turn Canada into the “51st state.”