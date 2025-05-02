Events
China shipments set to plummet as US ‘de minimis’ loophole ends

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
May 2, 2025, 6:32am EDT
North America
A cargo ship full of containers at the port of Oakland, California.
Carlos Barria/File Photo/Reuters
The News

The impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade war with Beijing will crash onto American shores next week, as shipments from China plummet and a key loophole on small packages ends today.

A chart showing monthly US cargo imports.

Because it takes weeks for a ship to travel across the Pacific Ocean, the last Chinese goods that were loaded ahead of the 145% tariffs are now docking at US ports.

Analysts expect empty shelves, higher prices, and layoffs to become a reality in the US within weeks.

The drop in shipments will be amplified by the end of the de minimus rule Friday, which allows packages under $800 in value to avoid duties. “There’s a lot of ships just sitting there off the coast of China, waiting and expecting a deal,” a supply chain executive said.

