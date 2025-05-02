China shipments set to plummet as US ‘de minimis’ loophole ends

The impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade war with Beijing will crash onto American shores next week, as shipments from China plummet and a key loophole on small packages ends today.

Because it takes weeks for a ship to travel across the Pacific Ocean, the last Chinese goods that were loaded ahead of the 145% tariffs are now docking at US ports.

Analysts expect empty shelves, higher prices, and layoffs to become a reality in the US within weeks.

The drop in shipments will be amplified by the end of the de minimus rule Friday, which allows packages under $800 in value to avoid duties. “There’s a lot of ships just sitting there off the coast of China, waiting and expecting a deal,” a supply chain executive said.