Mixed Signals: Jen Psaki on her journey from politics to cable, what the Trump White House is doing right — and whether there was a Biden cover-up

Jen Psaki has gone from being a behind-the-scenes political staffer, to running the White House briefing room under President Joe Biden, to now hosting a primetime show on MSNBC. This week, Ben and Max bring on the former press secretary to talk about what it means to be a cable news host in 2025, how podcasts are changing how TV works, and what she thinks of the current administration’s press tactics. They also ask about the 2024 race — and what she makes of the idea that there was a cover-up of Biden’s health.

