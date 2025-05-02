Events
Euroskeptic leads Romania polls after previous vote annulled

Prashant Rao
May 2, 2025, 6:42am EDT
Europe
Far-right opposition leader and presidential candidate George Simion answers questions during a press conference, in Bucharest, Romania, April 11, 2025.
George Simion. Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu via Reuters
The News

A Euroskeptic nationalist who opposes military aid to Ukraine is the favorite to win the first round of Romania’s weekend election.

Though the country is small, its presidential poll has garnered global attention: The results of a prior vote were annulled after a relative unknown, Călin Georgescu, won following what officials said was Russian interference.

Georgescu is barred from running this time, but frontrunner George Simion has promised to appoint him to a top position. The stakes extend beyond Bucharest’s borders: Romania is set to host NATO’s biggest military base in Europe by 2030 on the Black Sea coast, but analysts say a Simion win could put the country’s commitment to the military alliance in doubt.

