Euroskeptic leads Romania polls after previous vote annulled

A Euroskeptic nationalist who opposes military aid to Ukraine is the favorite to win the first round of Romania’s weekend election.

Though the country is small, its presidential poll has garnered global attention: The results of a prior vote were annulled after a relative unknown, Călin Georgescu, won following what officials said was Russian interference.

Georgescu is barred from running this time, but frontrunner George Simion has promised to appoint him to a top position. The stakes extend beyond Bucharest’s borders: Romania is set to host NATO’s biggest military base in Europe by 2030 on the Black Sea coast, but analysts say a Simion win could put the country’s commitment to the military alliance in doubt.